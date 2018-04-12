BREAKING: Woman overboard, Bundy families caught up in panic

THREE Bundaberg families are tonight caught up in a frantic search for a woman who went overboard on the P&O cruise ship Pacific Dawn.

A crew member saw the woman fall over the side of the ship about 4pm AEST, 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia, the ship's owner P&O said.

"A crew member notified the bridge straight away and the 'man overboard' incident response was activated immediately," spokesman David Jones said in a statement.

"In line with this response, Pacific Dawn turned around to follow the course it was on at the time of the incident."

The Australian Maritime Safety Bureau and New Caledonian authorities have issued a call for nearby vessels to assist in the search.

The NewsMail can reveal that the ship at 4.43pm Queensland time was located west of New Caledonia closest to the northern town of Tiabet.

A screen showing the cruise ship's position.

A Bundaberg woman on board the ship said it was travelling to Noumea from Port Vila in Vanuatu en route to Brisbane.

The ship is expected to dock back in Brisbane on Saturday morning after it left last Saturday.

The woman described the scene on board and they are still searching for the missing woman.

"We heard the man overboard announcement around 5pm," she said.

"The boat stopped and turned, life rings were thrown out and we are still searching.

"Captain has advised we will continue to search until person is found or until coast guard calls off search."

The woman said it was now dark out at sea and the search had been going for more than two hours.

She added kids are scared about what is happening on the ship.

The Bundaberg families on board are safe and accounted for, according to the woman on board.

Queensland Police and P&O were contacted for comment but could not be reached.

- Shane Jones and AAP