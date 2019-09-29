Menu
TRAGEDY: Two women have died after being hit by a car in Nambucca Heads.
BREAKING: Woman charged over two deaths in Nambucca Heads

Sam Flanagan
29th Sep 2019 3:57 PM
A WOMAN has been charged after two people were killed when they were hit by a car in Nambucca Heads overnight. 

Mid North Coast Police have been investigating the incident since a crime scene was established in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After their investigations police have charged a woman in regards to the incident. 

Just before midnight police were called to a Nambucca Heads shopping centre where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive. 

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene. They were a 24-year-old from Bellingen and a 20-year-old from Macksville.

