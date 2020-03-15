Menu
CASE CONFIRMED: A coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Wide Bay region.
UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

Geordi Offord
14th Mar 2020 6:38 PM
UPDATE: A 48-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg woman is in isolation after being confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. 

In a statement released by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service on Facebook, the woman is in a stable condition. 

WBHHS confirmed the woman was also an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service. 

"Contact tracing is well underway," the statement said. 

"This means that we are directly contacting people who are known to have been in close contact with the woman while she might have been infectious. 

"At this stage there's no information that people not being contacted are at risk." 

As a result of the diagnosis the WBHHS also advised they would be closing down the Bundaberg Oral Health Service for 14 days until March 30 as a safety precaution. 

"This is due primarily to impact on available staffing resources while close contacts self-quarantine," the statement said. 

The woman was one of 11 cases confirmed in Queensland today. 

EARLIER:QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a 48-year-old is being managed by the Wide Bay Public Health unit after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The confirmation comes after a letter began circulating on social media this morning claiming a Bundaberg woman who had recently returned from Indonesia had been confirmed with the virus.

The letter claimed the woman was also an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service.

The case is just one of 11 new cases confirmed in Queensland today.

The 11 new cases take Queensland's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 46.

bundaberg health bunhealth coronavirus covid-19 novel coronavirus
