Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
News

Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

by Brianna Morris-Grant
19th Jun 2020 1:51 PM
A RESCUE is underway off Main Beach this afternoon after at least one whale became caught up in shark nets.

Divers in the area have reported seeing two whales caught off Marina Mirage and a crew from Sea World has now been tasked with the rescue.

Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter
A nearby resident who captured photos of the ongoing rescue said he had noticed multiple whales in the area.

"I saw the whale was caught up in the bouys about 150m off the sand," he said.

"I was on my balcony overlooking the water and saw a couple of whales messing around. One got a bit closer to the bouys and the others were circling it."

Originally published as BREAKING: Whale caught in nets off Coast

