Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Westpac chopper called to motorbike crash

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
20th Sep 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE region’s unfortunate run of crashes involving motorcycles continues as reports emerge of another this afternoon.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service announced they had been tasked to an area north of Bellingen following a motorcycle accident.

In August two teenagers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the motorcycles they were riding collided. That followed a horrendous dirt bike crash which left Ollie Waanders in intensive care.

More to come …

bellingen motorcycle accident westpac rescue helicopter service
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Third man arrested after massive drug bust near Coffs

        Premium Content Third man arrested after massive drug bust near Coffs

        News He is the third accused member of a crime group that had allegedly been supplying illicit drugs and firearms in the Coffs Coast region.

        VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s cutest dog for 2020

        Premium Content VOTE: The Coffs Coast’s cutest dog for 2020

        News The Advocate received over 80 adorable nominations – vote now!

        ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        Premium Content ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        AFL Grafton travel to Sawtell Toormina for a chance at a spot in the big dance

        Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        Premium Content Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        News Aged care creativity and affordable hilltop build showcases regional class