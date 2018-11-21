Menu
Fire at a car dealership in M'boro
WATCH: Man in hospital after fire at car dealership

Jessica Lamb
Annie Perets
by and
20th Nov 2018 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a car dealership.

Two vehicles inside a workshop at a business on Adelaide St, Maryborough caught fire about noon on Tuesday.

Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20.
Emergency services attend a fire in Maryborough on November 20. Jessica Lamb

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male patient suffered facial burns.

He was in a a stable condition when taken to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics attended the workplace accident.

Adelaide St has reopened to normal traffic.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Bradley Spencer said pressure hoses and foam were used to extinguish the fire, which was out by about 12.20pm. 

The blaze coming from the two lit cars, which were parked in a workshop, caused damage to the roof.

Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership.
Adelaide St, Maryborough closed at a section while emergency services attend to a fire at a car dealership. Jessica Lamb

The Chronicle understands that smoke spread into other areas of the business. 

Fighterfighters are currently conducting safety checks inside the premises. 

