RACQ LifeFlight chopper searches on Ring Rd
WATCH: Police to keep searching as no sign of car found

Katie Hall
by
27th Mar 2019 5:34 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM
UPDATE 5.27PM: 

AMBULANCE crews are unable to confirm "any sight" of a car that was reported to have crashed into a drain on the Ring Rd at 3.30pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said while there appeared to be no sight of the vehicle, police would continue to search the area. 

A RACQ LifeFlight helicopter had been tasked to the scene. 

It is understood police will keep searching the area.

A helicopter searched the bush surrounding the Ring Road in search of a vehicle reported crashed in a drain.
UPDATE 4.50pm: POLICE are trying to confirm reports of a vehicle which has reportedly crashed into a drain on the Ring Rd. 

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers had received reports of a submerged car in the "table drain". 

Emergency services are still trying to confirm the report, and are yet to locate a vehicle. 

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight helicopter has now been tasked to the area, near the Bundaberg Airport.

Emergency services personnel on the Ring Road.
4:30pm: MULTIPLE crews are currently responding to a reported vehicle rollover off Bundaberg Ring Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said fireys, police crews and paramedics were on the scene.

"Crews are liasing with police and ambos on the scene," the spokesman said.

The crash was reported to have happened after 3.30pm.

This is a developing story, updates to follow.

bundaberg qfes ring rd rtc vehicle rollover
Bundaberg News Mail

