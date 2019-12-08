Menu
Light plane crash claims lives of two men

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Dec 2019 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
UPDATE 10.38am: 

Two men involved in a light plane crash this morning have died. 

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am. 

More to come. 


Earlier 9.35am:

TWO men have suffered critical injuries after a plane crash at Captain Creek earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Round Hill Rd after the light plane crash was reported at 6.59am.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics have assessed two men with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was concern for two patients.

More to come.

