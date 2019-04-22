Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side.
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side. Kathryn Lewis
Breaking

BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

Jarrard Potter
Kathryn Lewis
by and
22nd Apr 2019 4:08 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way north of Grafton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a truck rolled near Pine St at Junction Hill and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway at about 4pm today.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident, which has left one truck on its side. Reports from the scene indicate HAZMAT teams are in attendance to clear up a significant oil spill.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill.
COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill. Live Traffic NSW
editors picks emergency services live traffic nsw summerland way truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Destined for wrecking ball

    premium_icon Destined for wrecking ball

    News THE demolition of the old Forestry headquarters at the jetty has been approved on the proviso its heritage value be documented and where possible preserved.

    New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    premium_icon New Zealand intent on stealing our rally

    News THE Kiwis believe the WRC want out of Coffs Harbour.

    Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    Politics THE group are travelling north to the site of the proposed mine.

    Time for youth to have their say

    premium_icon Time for youth to have their say

    News Celebrating 18 years of important youth survey.