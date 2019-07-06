One person dead after horror Childers crash

One person has died after a horror two-car crash at Childers on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said two other people were being airlifted from the scene, but it was unclear which hospital the injured patients would be taken to.

Three others have been transported by ambulance to Bundaberg Hospital.

The crash happened near Old Creek Rd.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police are advising motorists to take an alternate route at the Bruce Highway near Old Creek Road, Childers due to a traffic accident. Lengthy delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/n6iul4T1r6 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 5, 2019

UPDATE, 7.15PM: One person is in a critical condition after being thrown from a vehicle after a two-car crash at Childers.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said two rescue helicopters and four ambulance crews have been tasked to the scene.

Two others are in a serious condition with multiple injuries, with one trapped in the vehicle.

Two other patients have been assessed by paramedics and have suffered minor injuries.

#Childers - Paramedics are at the scene of a serious two vehicle crash reported on the @Bruce_Hwy near Old Creek Road at 6.33pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 5, 2019

EARLIER, 6.45PM: Two people are reportedly trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Childers.

The two-car crash happened about 6.33pm on Friday.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were responding to the incident, with four people believed to be involved in the crash.

He said one of the people had been reported to be unconscious at the scene.