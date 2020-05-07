Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
7th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS cases on the Gold Coast have grown overnight with the city reporting another two infections of the potentially deadly virus.

The region's total number of infections now sits at 195, with a jump of three new cases in the past week.

There are now 12 active cases on the Gold Coast.

The new local cases were the only new outbreak recorded in the state in the past 24 hours.

Contract tracers are working to establish the source of the infection.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at Parliament House. Picture: Attila Csaszar.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaking at Parliament House. Picture: Attila Csaszar.

 

In an announcement this morning the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also confirmed changes to some social distancing rules from Sunday.

The new rules allow up to five people from the same family/household will be allowed to visit another household from mothers day.

This will only be allowed inside of the home, not in public places.

Originally published as BREAKING: Two new coronavirus cases on Gold Coast

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

contact tracing coronavirus testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says any lifting of social distancing restrictions in the state is unlikely before Mother's Day.

        How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        premium_icon How to party in iso and get paid $12,000

        Offbeat There’s a way to stilll party at home alone during isolation

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        EXCLUSIVE: Keep track of COVID-19 information live here

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Keep track of COVID-19 information live here

        News All the latest data from NSW Health is updated live here