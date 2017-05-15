Breaking the silence on childhood sexual abuse

Local childhood sexual assault survivors are being encouraged to seek help.

"We have a view that it can be too upsetting,” says childhood sexual assault survivor Chris Marks, "but that doesn't mean you don't upset in order to create change.”

It is a topic many may find confronting, but Ms Marks says the often hidden, cyclical issue affects all levels of society. It is simply not just a 'poor' problem.

Statistics show around 1 in 3 females and 1 in 6 males have experienced sexual abuse before the age of 18.

Ms Marks is a victim services councillor and a founding member of VoiceUp Australia, which aims to 'break the tyranny of silence' about childhood sexual abuse.

"It's largely a hidden problem because most people don't know what to do with that information,” she said.

"There's not one survivor on the planet who doesn't feel like something is wrong with them, and that's not right.

"And it's not a gender issue. Women can be perpetrators, as can men. Around 7% of assault are perpetrated by strangers, and 93% are by people you know.”

"Research shows survivors don't live very long, with a large proportion lost to suicide. Most of us don't have the time or resources to respond to people's stories, but we have to be able to tolerate what people want to tell us.”

VoiceUp hold a number of forums a year in order to provide legal, compensation and support information for adults surviving from childhood sexual abuse.

Survivors are able to attend anonymously.

Ms Marks said her own trauma was her motivation for establishing the non-government organisation, which was founded in Coffs Harbour in 2013 due to the impact of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Abuse.

"I chose to run from it. I was fortunate enough to be well educated and have a professional life which made it very easy to cover up.

"At some point my internal world went crazy. I wasn't able to open up until I was 50. Now I've done lots of training and I don't want to silence myself anymore.

"I'm 66-years-old now, and this is my priority for the rest of my life.”

But Ms Marks said her experience isn't a unique case. She said some survivors have breakdowns early in their lives, while many totally function until their own children have grown up.

"This is a common presentation, because it's silenced.

"Often we don't remember all the details, and the younger we are, the less likely we are to remember the facts. A lot of research about this is coming out of the US, but we're a bit slow in Australia.”

Based in Coffs Harbour, Ms Marks said living in regional towns can make the issue even more insidious because of isolation and more conservative views.

A community public forum will be held tonight, Monday May 15 at 6pm, Community Village Room 2. Councillors will be available to directly support attendees.

An inter-agency forum will be held on Tuesday, May 16 from 10am at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

These forums will inform the public and agencies on the progress of Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Sexual Abuse; as well as compensation pathways; local counselling options; recognition options and reporting options of historic crimes to police for all survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

For help please contact:

Lifeline (24 hour support for adults): 13 11 14

Victims Access Line: 1800 633 063

Royal Commission Hotline: 1800 099 340

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

NSW Rape Crisis Line: 1800 424 017

To find out more about VoiceUp's future events visit www.voiceupaustralia.com.au.