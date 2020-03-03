Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash.
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash.
News

TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Mar 2020 12:34 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash where a trail bike and white Holden utility had collided on Warrambool Rd in Ocean Shores about 4.15pm on October 9, 2019.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended and began investigations.

Police were told the unregistered trail bike was being ridden east along Coomburra Crescent when the bike and a Holden utility, travelling south along Warrambool Rd, collided.

The trail bike rider, then aged 16, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were advised yesterday, the boy died on Monday, February 24.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
twdbreaking twdcrash twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSING: Chain to shut Coffs restaurant to protect revenue

        premium_icon CLOSING: Chain to shut Coffs restaurant to protect revenue

        Business A food chain has announced it will close one of its Coffs Harbour restaurants because it is 'cannibalising' trade at another of its local stores.

        Mayor breaks another deadlock to knock back major DA

        premium_icon Mayor breaks another deadlock to knock back major DA

        News Of particular concern was the possible impact on traffic.

        Rare sighting thrills divers on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Rare sighting thrills divers on the Coffs Coast

        News Warm ocean currents bring giant of the ocean to Coffs Coast.

        Coaches fostering local links to the Olympics

        premium_icon Coaches fostering local links to the Olympics

        News Coaches improving high performance opportunities for athletes