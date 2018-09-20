Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour yesterday.
Breaking

Child bitten in second shark attack in Whitsundays

Madura Mccormack
by
20th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

A CHILD has been bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays in the same location a shark attacked a woman yesterday afternoon.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route to Cid Harbour.

Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson confirmed they were called with reports a child has been bitten on the leg by a shark at 1.45pm at Cid Harbour, at Whitsunday Island.

It is unknown at this stage what age or gender the child is.

 

 

It is understood the attack happened near where the 46-year-old Tasmanian tourist Justine Barwick was mauled on Wednesday evening.

 

 

More to come.

