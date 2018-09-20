Child bitten in second shark attack in Whitsundays

RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the shark bite at Cid Harbour yesterday.

A CHILD has been bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays in the same location a shark attacked a woman yesterday afternoon.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the rescue helicopter is en route to Cid Harbour.

Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson confirmed they were called with reports a child has been bitten on the leg by a shark at 1.45pm at Cid Harbour, at Whitsunday Island.

It is unknown at this stage what age or gender the child is.

#RACQ #CQRescue now headed to Cid Harbour to retrieve another shark bite patient, 2nd in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/S1iARjpswJ — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) September 20, 2018

It is understood the attack happened near where the 46-year-old Tasmanian tourist Justine Barwick was mauled on Wednesday evening.

QAS is en route to the #Whitsundays after a patient has reportedly been bitten on the leg by a shark. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 20, 2018

