A FIRE has broken out at St John Paul College in Coffs Harbour, forcing the evacuation of 1100 people.

NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the school at 11.45 after reports of a fire.

It is believed to started in a technology workshop, possibly caused by sawdust igniting.

Fire crews have been fighting to contain the blaze which a spokesperson for FRNSW said was now contained.

More to come …