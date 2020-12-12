Menu
SES evacuation order. warning generic flood
News

BREAKING: Sawtell residents told to evacuate

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 8:06 AM

AN EVACUATION Order is in place for residents in the vicinity of 59-69 Boronia Street Sawtell.

NSW State Emergency Service and the Police are currently doorknocking this location with an assembly point being established at Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club initially.

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple-0) immediately.

If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous

