A villa is on fire in West High St, Coffs Harbour Melissa Martin

Fire fighters are tonight battling a blaze in a villa on West High St in Coffs Harbour.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the villa which backs onto the Maclean St soccer fields.

Fire Crews and the NSW Police are in attendance and have blocked West High St between Azalea Ave and Gundagai Pl to traffic and pedestrians.

It's unclear at the stage if anyone was inside the villa when the fire started.