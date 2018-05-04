Menu
The plane is believed to have come down at Branyan.
News

BREAKING: Reports of light plane crash in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
Crystal Jones
by and
4th May 2018 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:04 PM

UPDATE 4.22PM: NewsMail reporter Mikayla Haupt is at the scene of the incident and says police at the scene believe the aircraft ran out of power before crashing on a Branyan property. 

Despite landing upside-down, a male pilot managed to walk away from the plane unharmed, according to police. 

Ambulance, police and fire crews are all still on scene. 

UPDATE 4.10PM: It is believed the pilot of the plane has managed to walk away from the aircraft. 

It is not known if anyone else was on board.

4PM: CREWS are responding to reports of a light plane crash in Bundaberg. 

The NewsMail understands the aircraft has come down on private property at Branyan. 

The Queensland Ambulance Service has been called to what has been reported as a major incident. 

No other information on the severity of the incident is available at this time. 

More to come 

