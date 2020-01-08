Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Paramedics have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.
Environment

Girl bitten by shark in Central Queensland

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
8th Jan 2020 7:45 PM | Updated: 8:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to North West Island with reports a girl has been bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the primary school-aged girl sustained a leg laceration from the potential minor shark bite while swimming in the Coral Sea off Yeppoon around 5.30pm.

A rescue helicopter and Volunteer Marine Rescue are assisting.

It is the second time a rescue helicopter has been called to the island in just over a week, after a man had to be flown to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed ray.

On December 30 the man in his mid-30s was flown from the island to Gladstone Hospital after he received minor injuries to his hands and knee.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks north west island queensland ambulance service shark bite
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        premium_icon HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        News WITH the camera crews, signage, players and the 10,000 strong crowd long gone, all which remains at the site of Sunday’s Big Bash game is the unsung heroes.

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News Councillors will hold an extraordinary meeting next week.

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News Greg Mullins has spoken at a local bush fire resilience forum.

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...