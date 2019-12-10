Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Breaking

Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

central highlands region dog attack editors pick queensland ambuiance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        House fire is being treated as suspicious, police confirm

        premium_icon House fire is being treated as suspicious, police confirm

        News Police said a blaze that tore through a Coffs home while a man lay unconscious inside is under investigation.

        Communities on edge as conditions deteriorate

        premium_icon Communities on edge as conditions deteriorate

        News ‘The fire cannot be extinguished without substantial rain.’

        Coffs man believed to be in critical condition

        premium_icon Coffs man believed to be in critical condition

        News Coffs man believed to be in a critical condition in hospital.

        Leading the way in nutrient management

        premium_icon Leading the way in nutrient management

        News LEADING the way to cleaner waterways affected by run-off from intensive...