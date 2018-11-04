Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police search for missing Rockhampton boy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Nov 2018 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.

The boy told family he intended to go fishing and spend the night at a friend's house and would return home yesterday (Saturday).

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home. Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cms tall with a slim build, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt and long camouflage pants.

He was riding a purple pushbike and carrying a fishing rod, tackle box and a dark grey High Sierra backpack.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

allenstown editors picks missing child queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    premium_icon Nationals preselect candidate who'll stand to retain Cowper

    Politics The Nationals have today pre-selected a candidate for Cowper ahead of the Federal Election and now the party will preselect in the State seat of Coffs Harbour.

    New lease of life for iconic venue

    premium_icon New lease of life for iconic venue

    News The new tenant has started moving in.

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News A recap of this week's local news headlines

    A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon A spirited World Cup welcoming to the Coffs Coast

    Sport All the images from the Tag World Cup opening ceremony

    Local Partners