BREAKING: Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

Police rush to scene of gunfire near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
16th Dec 2020 1:33 PM | Updated: 2:19 PM
POLICE are investigating a possible gunshot on a large Gympie region property which reportedly occurred late this morning.

Officer in charge of the Gympie Police Station Gregg Davey said officers from the Gympie CIB were among those to attend the scene at a large Tuchekoi property after initial reports of the gunshot came through.

Gympie police senior sergeant Gregg Davey.
Senior Sergeant Davey said police had received a report of a male offender armed with a weapon on the property, and that a shot had been fired.

He said police were tying "to gain a full and complete version" of the events from the residents of the property.

He said the male suspect had since left the scene and that investigations were continuing.

Gympie Times

