HOT PURSUIT: Police are following a driver believed to be only 12-years-old down the Warrego Hwy.

HOT PURSUIT: Police are following a driver believed to be only 12-years-old down the Warrego Hwy. TAHLIA STEHBENS

POLICE are in pursuit of a child driving along the Warrego Highway between Toowoomba and Dalby.

Newscorp understands the child behind the wheel is 12-years-old.

Initial reports from police believe the child is planning to drive to an address in Dalby from the Garden City.

If you have any information please contact Policelink on 131 444.