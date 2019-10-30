Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boy allegedly threatens shop attendants with knife

by KATE BANVILLE
30th Oct 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A boy has reportedly been taken into custody after he allegedly threatened Townsville shop attendants with a small knife.

11.05AM: The dog squad is on the way to a major Townsville shopping centre after reports a young boy armed with a knife threatened a staff member, before escaping into nearby bushland.

The male, whose age is unknown, reportedly pulled a knife on employees at Harvey Norman at Domain Central in Garbutt just after 10.30am before fleeing the scene.

It's understood he was shopping with a carer and was browsing the TV department when the incident occurred.

Police have deployed sniffer dogs and are searching for the young male who was last seen running into behind bushland the store shortly after.

He has been identified as wearing all black.

More Stories

crime townsville

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: The Coffs Coast's best tattoo

    News The Advocate has called out for the best ink in town - pick your favourite here.

    Smoke warning for Pacific Highway motorists

    premium_icon Smoke warning for Pacific Highway motorists

    News MOTORISTS driving the Pacific Highway on the Mid North Coast are being warned as...

    New play equipment unveiled for kids of all abilities

    premium_icon New play equipment unveiled for kids of all abilities

    News CHILDREN with a disability can now ride a new carousel at Brelsford Park with a...

    Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

    Crime The Bangalow man pleaded guilty to 96 charges earlier this year