Grand Central security incident a misunderstanding

UPDATE 1.30PM: Police have ruled a security incident which forced the evacuation of Grand Central this morning as a misunderstanding.

Toowoomba City Patrol Group Inspector Stephen Angus said two men taken to the police station from the centre as part of inquiries had since been released without charge.

"Around 5.42am, security from the Grand Central Shopping Centre reported to police they'd observed two male persons armed with knives enter the shopping centre from the intersection of Little and Duggan Sts," Insp. Angus said.

"As a result of what was conveyed to police, police attended the centre and locked it down and sought to evacuate the centre itself whilst conducting the search to locate the two suspect male persons.

Toowoomba: Roads have been reopened around Grand Central Shopping Centre after a security scare this morning.

"During the systematic search of the centre and surrounding areas, two male persons around 7.36am were located at the intersection of Little and Duggan Sts fitting the description of the suspect persons.

"They were then taken into custody."

Insp. Angus said the security guard had described the man of being of "Middle Eastern in appearance" and were seen carrying what was believed to be knives.

Insp. Angus said public safety had been paramount, resulting in the exclusion zone under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

"They were described as persons of Middle Eastern descent and had CCTV footage of two male persons of Middle Eastern descent," he said.

"We've seen from a number of related incidents overseas where low level, or low-sophisticated acts have been perpetrated on mass gatherings.

"Public safety is our main concern.

"That doesn't mean they pose a threat but the initial report was that they were both armed with knives and as primary responders, our view is to protect the community."

The two men had been employed as cleaners at Kmart and checks found they were in Australia on valid work visas.

