Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
UPDATE: Man severely injured in Apple Tree Creek crash

Katie Hall
7th Jul 2019 1:26 PM
UPDATE 1:50PM: A MAN in his 30s has been extricated from a vehicle after a two car crash at Apple Tree Creek.

The man suffered leg, shoulder and face injuries and was trapped in the car by his legs.

He is currently being transported to Childers showgrounds, where paramedics will rendezvous with a helicopter to transport the man to hospital.

Two other people are being assessed for neck and back pain by paramedics at the crash site.

BREAKING 1:10PM: ONE PERSON is trapped in a car by their legs after a two vehicle crash at Apple Tree Creek.

Paramedics are currently on the scene which was called in at 12.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two cars collided on the corner of Gentle Annie Rd and Tyndall St.

"Three occupants are being assessed, and one is trapped in the vehicle by their legs," the spokesman said.

"They have leg, face and shoulder injuries."

Breaking news story. More to come.

