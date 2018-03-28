Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called after a logging accident near Casino.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called after a logging accident near Casino. Contributed

UPDATE, 11.30am: A Safework NSW spokesman said the site where a 24-year-old man was killed in a logging accident is currently a crime scene under the control of NSW Police.

"SafeWork NSW has been notified and inspectors are attending the site today," he said.

UPDATE 8am: POLICE have said the worksite where a worker was killed in a logging accident was remote and hard to access.

Richmond Police District Insp Nicole Bruce said officers received the call about the incident on Provians Rd, Sextonville, about 3.45pm yesterday.

"The worksite was from 3km from the roadway via an inaccessible, rugged track," she said.

"It was difficult to access the scene as there was limited mobile coverage. The track was only available to four wheel drive vehicles."

Insp Bruce said police attended to find workers giving CPR to a 24-year--old Grevillia man.

"They took over CPR compression and when ambulance arrived they tried to revive him but were unsuccessful," she said.

"He was worked on for an hour but was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.45pm."

Insp Bruce said investigations were continuing into the incident.

"At this time it is not clear how her received the injuries," she said.

"It is possible he received them from a worksite machine or a large log pinned him to a tree. Workcover will be attending today to investigate and police will prepare for the Coroner."

UPDATE Wednesday 7.30am: A 24-year-old logging contractor has been killed in an accident near Casino.

ABC North Coast this morning reported that emergency service crews were called to a property on Provians Road at Sextonville yesterday afternoon.

"Police say the man was crushed against a tree, but at this stage it's not known if that was caused by a malfunctioning piece of equipment or the impact of a log," the ABC reported.

"The man's workmates began CPR at the scene, and it was continued by the first police to arrive, but the man could not be revived."

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 5.00pm: PARAMEDICS are preparing to fly a man in his 20s to hospital after a logging accident near Casino.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a 23-year-old man had been injured at the incident, which involved a truck.

The spokesman said the patient would be transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

UPDATE 4.09pm: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are en route to a suspected logging incident near Casino.

While the location was originally believed to be in Lynchs Creek, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were called to Sextonville Rd at Casino about 3.30pm.

She said two road ambulances were on their way to the scene along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

ORIGINAL STORY 3.57pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident on a rural property.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said they were called to the incident near Casino about 3.45pm.

He said there were reports of an individual being injured in a logging accident on a private property.

The Lismore-based rescue helicopter has been tasked to the property.

More details to come.