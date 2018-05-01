Menu
INJURED: A store manager, 50, was injured trying to stop the men leaving Coles Kensington.
News

Pair steal $900 worth of meat from Coles

5th Nov 2017 7:09 PM | Updated: 6th Nov 2017 6:37 AM

POLICE are investigating after about $900 worth of meat was stolen from a Bundaberg supermarket by two men on Sunday.

Detectives released images of two men they say may be able to help with their inquiries into the robbery at Coles Kensington.

Police said between 1pm and 1.25pm the men removed around $900 worth of meat from the store.

 

DO YOU KNOW HIM? One of the men police wish to speak with.
A 50-year-old male store manager was injured attempting to stop the men from taking the meat.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who can assist in identifying the men depicted in the images.

Anyone with information can phone Policelink on 131 444.

bundaberg coles robbery
Bundaberg News Mail

