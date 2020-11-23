Menu
BREAKING: Pacific Highway closed south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
23rd Nov 2020 2:20 PM

THE Pacific Highway has been closed to traffic in both directions this afternoon.

Live Traffic NSW reports the highway is closed at Glenugie near Franklins Rd.

Motorists are advised to use diversions and plan your journey

Diversions:

  • Southbound: Big River Way to Grafton, Armidale Rd and Orara Way to Coffs Harbour, then rejoin the highway.
  • Northbound is the same in reverse.

This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

MORE DETAILS: Out-of-control bushfire closes Pacific Highway in both directions

Grafton Daily Examiner

