Woman airlifted after Bruce Hwy rollover

TWO people have been cut from a car after a crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Tuesday night.

A 23 year old woman has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries, including broken ribs.

A 23 year old man suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the car rolled and the two were encapsulated for a short time before being rescued.

Tow trucks are currently at the scene.

One lane of the highway has reopened but delays are expected.

