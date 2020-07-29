BREAKING: Police investigating cause of fiery fatal crash

Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle crash which killed one person.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Iluka Road, The Freshwater, following reports a vehicle hit a tree and was well alight.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling west on Iluka Road when it left the road and crashed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before police located a body, believed to be that of the driver and sole occupant, in the vehicle.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist officers.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said witnesses reported hearing loud explosions coming from the crash site, showing the intensity of the collision.

Chief Insp Reid said reports varied from the scene but it was believed the vehicle was travelling at speed and erratically prior to the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.