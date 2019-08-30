BREAKING: Officer injured on Harbour Drive in crash

INCIDENT: A Mazda 6 and Police vehicle were in a collision this afternoon on Harbour Dr.

A FEMALE police officer has suffered a chest injury after the vehicle she was in collided with another on Harbour Drive this afternoon.

The incident occurred about 1pm on the corner of Harbour Dr and Boambee St.

Early reports suggest the police vehicle and a Mazda 6 both suffered severe damage as a result of the accident.

The police vehicle had three officers in the car, with two officers uninjured whilst one is being assessed for a chest injury.

NSW Ambulance Media said the driver of the Mazda has pain in his left leg as a result of the crash.

