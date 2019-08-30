Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INCIDENT: A Mazda 6 and Police vehicle were in a collision this afternoon on Harbour Dr.
INCIDENT: A Mazda 6 and Police vehicle were in a collision this afternoon on Harbour Dr. Frank Redward
News

BREAKING: Officer injured on Harbour Drive in crash

Sam Flanagan
by
30th Aug 2019 2:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FEMALE police officer has suffered a chest injury after the vehicle she was in collided with another on Harbour Drive this afternoon. 

The incident occurred about 1pm on the corner of Harbour Dr and Boambee St.

Early reports suggest the police vehicle and a Mazda 6 both suffered severe damage as a result of the accident.  

The police vehicle had three officers in the car, with two officers uninjured whilst one is being assessed for a chest injury.

NSW Ambulance Media said the driver of the Mazda has pain in his left leg as a result of the crash.

MORE TO COME

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Dredging deeper in the harbour

    premium_icon Dredging deeper in the harbour

    News WORK has begun in the harbour to removed silted up sand to create safer boating access.

    DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    premium_icon DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    News PRESIDENT Peter Knott is optimistic the fairytale isn't over yet.

    An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    News IF you were outside yesterday afternoon you might have been caught out by a sudden...

    Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    premium_icon Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    News One councillor has warned against the ‘compact city’ model.