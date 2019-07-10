Armed car thief leads police on massive Bruce Hwy chase

POLICE PURSUIT: Multiple police are in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle on the Bruce Hwy near Gympie.

UPDATE 10am:

POLICE are currently searching for an armed man known to them after a number of cars were stolen in the Wide Bay district this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man took a car from Hervey Bay about 6.30am before discarding it in Maryborough. He then attempted to steal another car from a resident in Tinana.

The owner refused, and the man proceeded to another residence and stole a car after wounding a female resident in the hand.

The stolen car has since been sighted by police and remains outstanding.

It's believed the stolen car is headed south towards the Sunshine Coast. The QPS spokesman said a number of strategies have been undertaken to stop him.

A witness has reported to the Sunshine Coast Daily that they spotted a "white car travelling much faster than other cars" heading south past the Eumundi exit.

He said more than 10 police cars with flashing lights were in pursuit.

UPDATE 9.30am:

The car has crashed into a truck at Nick's ready mix at Gympie and continued to flee south.

BREAKING:

Multiple police cars are in a police pursuit on the Bruce Highway, near Gunalda after a alleged vehicle theft on the Fraser Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they were looking for someone in Tiaro.

More information to come.