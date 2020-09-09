Menu
Crime

NSW man to face court for alleged Qld border breach

Carlie Walker
9th Sep 2020 11:45 AM | Updated: 4:54 PM
A NSW man  who allegedly breached Queensland's border after earlier being denied entry has been arrested by police at a Toogoom home.

The 26-year-old man arrived at the state border police checkpoint at Goondiwindi at the weekend.

Police allege the man was refused entry into Queensland at 4.30pm on September 6 as he did not have a valid border declaration pass.

At 5.45pm, the man and his vehicle were allegedly captured on CCTV gaining entry into Queensland at Talwood Boonanga Road in South Talwood.

Police and investigators from Task Force Sierra Linnet launched investigations before the man was taken into custody at a Toogoom address on Tuesday.

He was transported to hospital for testing and returned a negative COVID-19 result.

The man was later charged with wilful damage and fail to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

He is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Darling Downs District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly said the Queensland Police Service was committed to ensuring everyone complied with public health directions.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," Superintendent Kelly said.

"Providing false information on the Queensland Border Declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4003 infringement or criminal charges."

border breach covid-19 fccourt fraser coast hervey bay
