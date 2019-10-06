Menu
DROWNING: A man has drowned in Urunga today.
News

BREAKING: Man drowns at Urunga whilst swimming with his son

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Oct 2019 4:42 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM
A MAN has drowned at a beach today in Urunga after swimming near the Kalang River mouth with a young boy who is believed to be his son. 

It's reported the man, who is believed to be 53-years-old, was swimming at a beach when a 14-year-old boy allegedly got into trouble in the water. 

It's believed the 14-year-old boy made it to the beach back safely but the man had to be rescued by Hungry Head surf life savers. 

The man, who is yet to be formerly identified, had CPR administered immediately by the surf life savers on duty. 

CPR continued once the male was taken back to the beach but despite best efforts wasn't able to be revived.

It's believed Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and her daughter were on surf life saving duty at the time of the drowning.

MP Pavey has urged all swimmers to swim at patrolled beaches and stay between the flags.

A report will be prepared for the coroner. 

