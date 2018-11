BREAKING NEWS: A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Moore Park Rd.

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car collided with a tree on Moore Park Rd in Welcome Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed they received call at 7.42pm but, unfortunately, the man was deceased upon arrival.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the man was the only occupant in the car at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. More to come.