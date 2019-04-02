Menu
The man charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden, 21, who vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007.
News

Breaking: Man charged with Brogden murder

Claudia Alp
by
2nd Apr 2019 2:30 PM
A MAN has today been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old was arrested this morning for his alleged role in the murder after being extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 relating to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The murder charge comes after the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Coffs Harbour on March 26.

New South Wales Police arrested the man, who is in custody, on unrelated matters. A Queensland Police media statement said detectives will apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later time.

Jay Anthony Brogden was a 21-year-old who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

Police reopened investigations in March after receiving "new" information in January from new witnesses.

On March 27, police established a crime scene at a Mazlin St, address, looking for items believed to be linked to Mr Brogden's death.　

Investigations are ongoing.

Jay Brogden was 21 when he went missing in Queensland in 2007.
airlie beach charge murder queensland whitsundays
Coffs Coast Advocate

