Breaking: Man charged with Brogden murder

The man charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden, 21, who vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007. Queensland Police Service

A MAN has today been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old was arrested this morning for his alleged role in the murder after being extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 relating to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The murder charge comes after the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Coffs Harbour on March 26.

New South Wales Police arrested the man, who is in custody, on unrelated matters. A Queensland Police media statement said detectives will apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later time.

Jay Anthony Brogden was a 21-year-old who went missing from Cannonvale in April 2007.

Police reopened investigations in March after receiving "new" information in January from new witnesses.

On March 27, police established a crime scene at a Mazlin St, address, looking for items believed to be linked to Mr Brogden's death.

Investigations are ongoing.