LIVE UPDATE: Police address media in relation to arrest

This afternoon, Coffs/Clarence detectives and QPOL homicide detectives conducted the arrest warrant at a house in Redcliffe, QLD.

Mrs Edwards was last seen about 10.30pm on Saturday March 14, 2015, when she arrived at her home on Riverdale Court, Grafton, following dinner at a local pub with friends.

She was reported missing on Tuesday March 17, 2015, after failing to arrive at school to teach classes.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established Strike Force Burrow to investigate her disappearance and suspected murder.

He has been taken to Brisbane Police Watch House for processing of an arrest warrant for murder.

Strike Force Burrow investigators will apply for his extradition to NSW when he appears at court.

Following the arrest, a crime scene warrant was executed at a home at Lawrence, north of Grafton.

A press conference will be held at the Grafton Police Station at 4pm.

