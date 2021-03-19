BREAKING: Man arrested after crash on Pacific Highway

A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.

A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.

A man has been arrested following a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Earlier this morning a police search began after a man fled from the scene of a crash on roundabout at the Pacific Highway and Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

READ MORE: Violent crimes: are people being pushed to the limit?

The crashed Audi.

The grey Audi, believed to be stolen, was found in the middle of the roundabout and police were later seen searching the industrial area around Cook Drive.

READ MORE: Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

About 9.00am police located a man on Coffs Harbour hospital grounds and he was arrested.

More to come …