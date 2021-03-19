Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.
A man is arrested after a grey Audi was crashed on the Pacific Highway at Stadium Drive.
Crime

BREAKING: Man arrested after crash on Pacific Highway

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been arrested following a crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Earlier this morning a police search began after a man fled from the scene of a crash on roundabout at the Pacific Highway and Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

READ MORE: Violent crimes: are people being pushed to the limit?

The crashed Audi.
The crashed Audi.

The grey Audi, believed to be stolen, was found in the middle of the roundabout and police were later seen searching the industrial area around Cook Drive.

READ MORE: Couple held at knife point, man flees in stolen car

About 9.00am police located a man on Coffs Harbour hospital grounds and he was arrested.

More to come …

coffs coast crime coffs harbour crash crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted crime in Coffs

        Premium Content REVEALED: How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted crime in Coffs

        Crime A number of categories of crime dropped dramatically during 2020 – while one in particular soared.

        CUTS: Courses axed but silence on job loss numbers

        Premium Content CUTS: Courses axed but silence on job loss numbers

        News Change at Coffs comes despite imminent opening of $13m trades hub

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, horoscopes and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 7 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 7 people facing court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Friday, March 19