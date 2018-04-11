BREAKING: Main Beach tragedy as man drowns in Yamba

TRAGEDY struck on Yamba's Main Beach this morning as a man reportedly died from what police said was an apparent drowning.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said that emergency services were called to the beach around 9.30am to reports of a man struggling in the surf.

Paramedics were first on scene and monitored the situation, and a man believed to be in his 50s has reportedly died on scene.

Police and other emergency serevices are establishing the circumstances around the death and have urged anyone who was on or near the beach at the time to come forward and assisst with investigations.

More details to come.