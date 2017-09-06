23°
BREAKING: Jury retires in Lynette Daley death trial

Adrian Attwater arrives at Coffs Harbour Police Station to be led through to the Court House this morning for the ongoing trial over the Australia Day 2011 death of Lynette Daley on a beach near Iluka. PHOTO: FRANK REDWARD
Jarrard Potter
by

THE jury in the trial of Adrian Attwater and Paul Maris has retired to consider their verdicts.

Mr Attwater is charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent over the Clarence Valley woman's death, while Mr Maris is facing charges of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

The charges are related to the death of Lynette Daley at Ten Mile Beach in Iluka on Australia Day, 2011.

Jurors have been sitting in the trial for more than four weeks.

