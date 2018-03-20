Menu
Login
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club. Racing NSW
Horses

BREAKING: Jockey injured in fall at Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
20th Mar 2018 3:31 PM

A JOCKEY has been injured in a fall during the final 200m of a race at the Clarence River Jockey Club this afternoon.

Kirk Matheson, in the saddle of Andrew Parramore trained Legal Loophole and was railing up in the final stretch of Race 4 at Grafton at the time of the fall.

Matheson was trampled by another horse after falling from the saddle.

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.
INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club. Racing NSW

According to Racing NSW, Matheson was conscious after the fall and was complaining of pain to his chest and ribs.

He was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for scans and treatment.

clarence river jockey club crjc jockey injury races
Grafton Daily Examiner
The wait is over: Kmart grand opening this week

The wait is over: Kmart grand opening this week

News After months of anticipation, Coffs Central's major new addition is set to open it's doors on Thursday.

Planners look to residents for Jetty's future vision

Planners look to residents for Jetty's future vision

News Have a say in the future development of the Jetty Foreshores

Changes for Centrelink clients over Easter

Changes for Centrelink clients over Easter

News Clients should note Centrelink changes for Easter public holidays

This riverside rural retreat has it all

This riverside rural retreat has it all

Property Come inside Harcourts Coffs Harbour's property pick of the week

Local Partners