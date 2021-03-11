Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.
A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.
News

BREAKING: Horror crash on Pacific Highway

TIM JARRETT
11th Mar 2021 9:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Highway on Thursday evening.

The Advocate understands two people were trapped and had to be freed by State Emergency Service volunteers after their car was hit by a truck travelling southbound at Opal Boulevard.

A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.
A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.

NSW Ambulance service transported two people to Coffs Harbour hospital.

A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.
A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.

Live Traffic is reporting that one of two lanes have been closed in both directions and drivers can expect delays as emergency services and the crash investigation unit work at the scene.

 More to come.

pacific highway crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds against high rise plan near the beach

        Premium Content Hundreds against high rise plan near the beach

        News The proposal attracted almost 500 submissions – all against the proposal.

        Warning bells sound on ‘city centric’ Jobseeker rules

        Premium Content Warning bells sound on ‘city centric’ Jobseeker rules

        News Unemployed in regional areas could be more at risk of having payments cut warns...

        ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN NASTY’: XPT rescue details emerge

        Premium Content ‘IT COULD HAVE BEEN NASTY’: XPT rescue details emerge

        News Firefighters help clear debris and get passengers to safety after wild storm

        Youth suicide pilot program comes to the region

        Premium Content Youth suicide pilot program comes to the region

        News Coffs Harbour chosen after high presentation rate of young people in crisis