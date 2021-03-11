BREAKING: Horror crash on Pacific Highway

A car and truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire on Thursday March 11.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Pacific Highway on Thursday evening.

The Advocate understands two people were trapped and had to be freed by State Emergency Service volunteers after their car was hit by a truck travelling southbound at Opal Boulevard.

NSW Ambulance service transported two people to Coffs Harbour hospital.

Live Traffic is reporting that one of two lanes have been closed in both directions and drivers can expect delays as emergency services and the crash investigation unit work at the scene.

