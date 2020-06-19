BREAKING: Group 2 juggernaut pulls out of 2020 season

PANTHER PULL OUT: The Sawtell Panthers have pulled most of their teams out of the 2020 Group 2 season. Photo: Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 2020 Group 2 competition could be reduced to just six teams after premiership contenders Sawtell Panthers backed out last night.

Panthers president Darin Dowton made his intentions clear to Group 2 and his fellow presidents that the club will not be fielding teams across most competitions this year.

“Sawtell SRLFC isn’t competing in the 2020 season with our ladies league tag, reserve grade and first grade sides,” Downton said in the announcement.

While Downton said Sawtell will be missing in most competitions this year, the club’s youth could still shine through.

Sawtell Panthers captain-coach Dan Kilian with co-captain Joey Cudmore in 2019.

“Our 18s are keen to play. Group 2 have been made aware of this and we believe all other clubs should know,” he said.

The Panthers reached the finals across all grades last year, with the first grade side reaching the preliminary final and the reserves claiming the 2019 premiership.

Sawtell’s absence comes after the Nambucca Roosters and the Orara Valley Axemen bowed out of the 2020 season due to lack of numbers and organisational issues.

The Group 2 season is still set to continue, with a revised draw to come in the following weeks.