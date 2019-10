FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way.

FATAL: Another person has died on Waterfall Way. Frank Redward

A MOTORBIKE rider has died after colliding with a vehicle on Waterfall Way west of Bellingen this afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4pm, with Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance called to the scene.

Initial reports suggest one person in the vehicle will be taken via ambulance for further medical treatment.

Waterfall Way is closed in both directions due to the crash. ONLINE

It's the second fatal crash on the road in six days after a woman crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

MORE TO COME.