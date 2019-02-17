Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Emergency services were called to a building on Park Beach Rd this morning after reports of a man falling multiple stories.
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Emergency services were called to a building on Park Beach Rd this morning after reports of a man falling multiple stories. Sam Flanagan
News

BREAKING: Emergency services on scene after building fall

Sam Flanagan
by
17th Feb 2019 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are currently on scene and investigating an incident which took place at a residence on Park Beach Rd this morning.

It's believed a man has fallen from a large apartment building and allegedly dropped multiple stories.

Police have cordoned off the area as they look into circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports the man had fallen from the building.

NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW all attended the scene.

It's believed the man has been transported to the Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

If you or anyone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

coffs harbour emergency serivces fire and rescue nsw nsw ambulance nsw police park beach police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Surfer attacked by shark at Byron Bay

    premium_icon Surfer attacked by shark at Byron Bay

    Breaking A MAN has suffered leg injuries in the early morning incident.

    B-Double Truck pursued by police through Clarence

    premium_icon B-Double Truck pursued by police through Clarence

    Crime Truck seen allegedly weaving across road

    WHO'S WORST: Online face-off asks who's got a 's--t' town

    premium_icon WHO'S WORST: Online face-off asks who's got a 's--t' town

    News "Coffs is a comatose beachside ghetto and cultural wasteland."

    Questions asked over truck driver tragedy

    premium_icon Questions asked over truck driver tragedy

    News Are deadlines pushing truck drivers to the brink?