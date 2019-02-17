BREAKING: Emergency services on scene after building fall

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Emergency services were called to a building on Park Beach Rd this morning after reports of a man falling multiple stories.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Emergency services were called to a building on Park Beach Rd this morning after reports of a man falling multiple stories. Sam Flanagan

POLICE are currently on scene and investigating an incident which took place at a residence on Park Beach Rd this morning.

It's believed a man has fallen from a large apartment building and allegedly dropped multiple stories.

Police have cordoned off the area as they look into circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports the man had fallen from the building.

NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW all attended the scene.

It's believed the man has been transported to the Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment.

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you or anyone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.