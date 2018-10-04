Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have been called to a vegetation fire at Bororen.
Emergency services have been called to a vegetation fire at Bororen.
Breaking

Emergency services at scene of Bororen fire

Tegan Annett
by
3rd Oct 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:21 PM

UPDATE 7.25pm: 

FIRE crews are working to control a large fire at Bororen. 

Two urban and one rural crew are at the scene at Bates Rd. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told The Observer  they have accessed the perimeter of about 80 per cent of the fire. 

Earlier 7pm: 

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews have been called to Bates Rd, Bororen where a vegetation fire has started.

The fire was reported shortly before 6.30pm near 333 Bates Rd.

At least five rural and urban crews are responding.

Residents living nearby have been advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Related Items

bororen breaking queensland fire and emergency services vegetation fire
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    premium_icon Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

    Parenting CHILDREN as young as three years old will begin their education earlier under a new plan to be announced by Opposition leader Bill Shorten today.

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:40 AM
    Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    premium_icon Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    Politics Berejiklian government makes a major play for the blue collar vote.

    • 4th Oct 2018 3:29 AM
    Pedestrian dead after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Pedestrian dead after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Highway reopened after four hours of closures

    More officers needed to tackle ice and monitor sex offenders

    premium_icon More officers needed to tackle ice and monitor sex offenders

    News The union representing police officers is calling for backup.

    Local Partners