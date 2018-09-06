Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Emergency vehicles in South Grafton
Breaking

Passenger trapped after single-vehicle crash

Bill North
by
6th Sep 2018 8:00 PM

UPDATE, 9PM: A person remains trapped after a single-vehicle collision on the Orara Way south of Grafton just before 7.40pm this evening.

It is understood the vehicle involved left the road and hit a tree south of the Kungala Rd intersection north of Glenreagh.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has landed at Glenreagh several kilometres from the crash and is on standby.

"There were three occupants in a  vehicle, and one passenger is still trapped by compression and in a stable condition," Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid confirmed.

"The SES are working to release the trapped passenger and helicopter standing by to assess."

A passenger was trapped after a vehicle left the Orara Way and hit a tree north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018.
A passenger was trapped after a vehicle left the Orara Way and hit a tree north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018. Frank Redward

8PM: Emergency services are heading to an incident on the Orara Way.

At about 7.40pm multiple ambulance, police and SES vehicles with flashing lights and sirens were witnessed travelling  south at a high speed along the Armidale Road in South Grafton.

Grafton Police confirmed units had been dispatched to an incident on the Orara Way.

Multiple emergency service vehicles responded to a single-vehicle crash south of the Kungala Rd intersection on the Orara Way north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018.
Multiple emergency service vehicles responded to a single-vehicle crash south of the Kungala Rd intersection on the Orara Way north of Glenreagh on Thursday, 6th September, 2018. Frank Redward
glenreagh grafton orara way ses single vehicle crash westpac rescue helicopter service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Teachers rally against $1.9b public education cuts

    premium_icon Teachers rally against $1.9b public education cuts

    News "We have a responsibility to help every student reach their full potential, no matter what their post code or parents' bank account.”

    Cr Arkan speaks of the devastating impacts of suicide

    premium_icon Cr Arkan speaks of the devastating impacts of suicide

    News Councillor Arkan has spoken of the devastating impacts of suicide.

    Operation targets beekeepers, blueberry growers

    premium_icon Operation targets beekeepers, blueberry growers

    News Beekeepers providing pollinating services under scrutiny.

    The war in art

    The war in art

    News Local artist part of internationally acclaimed cultural attraction.

    Local Partners