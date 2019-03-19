Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
Crime

Elderly couple attacked in their home

Emma Reid
by
18th Mar 2019 10:02 PM | Updated: 19th Mar 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-old boy will face the Bundaberg Children's Court later this month charged with serious assault and burglary after being arrested by police this morning.

It is alleged the 17-year-old was in company of a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl when they forced their way into a house on Honeybee Court, Avenell Heights between 1.30am and 2am.

The occupants of the house were at home asleep at the time.

The 74-year-old male victim has woken and has chased the youths from the house.

It will further be alleged the boy became involved in a physical altercation where the victim has sustained facial injuries and suspected broken ribs.

The two girls have been charged with burglary.

Anyone with information can contact police or phone Policelink 131 444

assault avenell heights bundaberg queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    premium_icon Grafton community takes first step towards healing

    News WATCH: Christ Church Cathedral livestream as Grafton gathered to show solidarity with the people of Christchurch in the wake of Friday's terrorist attack.

    New powers for police to combat drug dealers

    premium_icon New powers for police to combat drug dealers

    News No warrants needed to search homes and cars of convicted dealers

    Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    premium_icon Church, Shooters in war of words on extremism

    Politics Candidate defends accusations of party's links to white supremacy

    Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    premium_icon Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    News New dog park to open by middle of this year.