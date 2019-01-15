Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach.
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach. inge hansen
Breaking

BREAKING: Croc closes popular Mackay swimming spot

Rainee Shepperson
by
15th Jan 2019 4:22 PM

A CROCODILE has been spotted at Lamberts Beach, Mackay.

The beach is now closed and Surf Life Saving Qld is urging all swimmers to stay away from the beach until further notice.

This sighting comes after four other crocodiles were spotted across the region in recent days.

The crocodiles were seen at Cape Hillsborough, Eimeo Beach, the Mackay Marina and Slade Point.

If you see a crocodile, be crocwise and report the sighting to Queensland Environment on 1300 130 372.

crocodile sighting crocwise editors picks lamberts beach mackay beaches surf life savers queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Indigenous artist says his work has been destroyed

    premium_icon Indigenous artist says his work has been destroyed

    News Tony Hart wants the youth art panels removed from the Jetty Foreshore.

    Alleged paedophile remains behind bars

    premium_icon Alleged paedophile remains behind bars

    News Man attempted to procure sex from child.

    The great Sea Slug Census

    The great Sea Slug Census

    News Help marine scientists count Coffs Coast's sea slugs.

    Backflip on bypass brings version 2.0

    Backflip on bypass brings version 2.0

    News Coffs Bypass announcement 'a humiliating and embarrassing backdown'